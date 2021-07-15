Fletchall couple mark 50th

Richard and Marilyn Fletchall of Stanberry, Missouri will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31.
The couple was married at St. Columba Church in Conception Jct. with Fr. Richard and Abbot Anselm saying the wedding mass.
Married life began in Kansas with Richard working as a civil draftsman at Western Air Maps and Marilyn working at New Holland Warehouse. In 1974, the couple moved back to Northwest Missouri where they began farming. Their family grew with 5 children:
Stephanie Robertson (Phil, Blake (Ryechelle, Trishelle), & Ava); Melissa Mattson (Michael, Blythe, Sydney, Tarynn, Kiley); Tony Fletchall (Fawnla, Korbin, Leo, Easton); James Fletchall (Stella & Hudson); and Elizabeth Stewart (Lane).
Marilyn is the daughter of the late Leo & Lucille Henggeler and Richard the son of Betty and the late Joe Fletchall. They have cultivated a love for family and the land on the century farm where previous generations farmed. Anniversary wishes may be sent to 32792 Panther Rd., Stanberry, MO 64489.
An anniversary reception will take place at the Knights of Columbus hall in Conception Jct. on July 31st at 7 PM. The family welcomes all friends and family who would like to stop by and wish Richard & Marilyn best wishes as they celebrate 50 years together. Your presence is present enough.