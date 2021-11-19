Driskell couple mark 65 years

Pat and W.D. Driskell of Maryville, Missouri are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on November 24, 1956 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Conception, Missouri.
They are the parents of eight children, Jennifer and Steve Mullen, Becky and Martin Reynolds, Bill and Karla Driskell, Rhonda and Richard Campbell, Joyce and Jim Stewart, Kenny and Debra Driskell, Mike Driskell, and Dawn and Mike Blackney. The couple has 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
All friends and relatives are invited to a reception and dance in their honor. It is being hosted by the couple’s children and grandchildren on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the American Legion Hall in Maryville from 6 to 11 p.m.
Cards and congratulations can be mailed to the couple at 814 S. Saunders Street, Maryville, MO 64468.