Derkses to mark 50 years

Marvin and Helen Derks will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at their residence, 27233 Hawk Rd., Maryville, Missouri from 2 to 5 p.m.
Marvin and Helen were married on June 2, 1973, in Maryville.
Marvin is retired from Kawasaki and Helen is retired from Energizer.
They have two children, Jeff (Lani) Derks and Tracy (Larry) Holtman, both of Maryville. They have seven grandchildren, Nathan and Steven Derks, Christina (Remington) Long, Jon, Ben, Brooklynn, and Emily Holtman. They became great grandparents this year to Ellie Holtman.
Cards may be sent to the honorees at 27233 Hawk Rd, Maryville, MO 64468. The couple request no gifts, please.
