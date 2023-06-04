Derkses to mark 50 years

Marvin and Helen Derks will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at their residence, 27233 Hawk Rd., Maryville, Missouri from 2 to 5 p.m.

Marvin and Helen were married on June 2, 1973, in Maryville.

