Demotts celebrate 66 years

Richard and Nancy Porterfield DeMott, Pickering, will be celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary on October 20. They were married on this date in 1956 in Clearmont.
Both are graduates of Hopkins High School and have lived in the Hopkins and Pickering area.
The couple has four children: Mike DeMott, Mark (Debbie) DeMott, Rhonda (Steve) Schmidt and Heather (Bill) Pistole. In addition the couple has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren which they enjoy following in their many activities.
Friends and family are invited to help them celebrate by sending cards to the couple in their honor. Richard & Nancy DeMott, 17753 State Hwy 148, Pickering, MO 64476.