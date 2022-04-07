Dailey to turn 80

The family of Donna (Kemery-Turnipseed) Dailey is requesting a card shower on the occasion of her 80th birthday on April 19, 2022.
Donna was a life-long resident of Ravenwood with the exception of six years that she spent in Mercer. She moved to Maryville in 2021 after the passing of her second husband.
She is a “Special Aunt/Second Mother” to Jeff, Jason, Jamie and Jared (Pete) Hall, Jennifer Sollars, Chrissy Emery and Nathan Osborn, and several great-nieces and nephews. Donna worked at several locations in Maryville and retired from the housekeeping department of St. Francis Hospital.
Donna loves sending cards to friends and family on special occasions and would enjoy, in turn, hearing from extended family, friends and former colleagues on her birthday.
Please send birthday greetings to: Donna Dailey, 1012 East 5th Street, Maryville, MO 64468.