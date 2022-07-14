Ron and Kathy Cross of Hopkins, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 22.
They were married July 22, 1972 at the Pickering Methodist Church by Reverend John Shipley.
Ron and Kathy both worked at Energizer Battery Company. Ron retired after 32 years and started Ron Cross Home Improvement. Kathy worked there for 29 years and retired from Facility Services at Northwest Missouri State University.
The couple’s parents are the late Earl and Maggie Cross and the late Willard and Beula Dowden.
They are the parent of Brad (Laurel) Cross, Gary (Becca) Cross and Rhonda (Kolby) Beemer. They also have 11 grandchildren.
A family celebration and trip is planned. A card shower is also being held. Cards can be sent to the honorees at 301 S. 10th St., Hopkins, MO 64461.