Buholts to mark 50th anniversary

Terry and Sheryl (Weichinger) Buholt, Maryville, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple was united in marriage on March 25, 1972 at the First Presbyterian Church in Maryville.
Terry is the son of C. Allen and Arlene (Riley) Buholt of Maryville. He is retired from teaching, coaching, driving buses, and being an administrator at schools in Nodaway and Livingston counties.
Sheryl is the daughter of the late Dr. Theodore and Betty (Affolter) Weichinger. Sheryl retired from teaching in schools in Nodaway and Livingston counties. She also managed the Kwik Zone stations until she was diagnosed with cancer and fully retired.
To this union four children were born, Hilarie (David) Todd, Rochester, Minnesota, Kristin Buholt, Maryville, Megan (Willie) Black, Maryville, and Bryce (Jamie) Buholt, Maryville.
The couple also has 12 grandchildren, Riley, Korbin, Kenzee, Gracie, Kristian, Lillian, Layton, Tyler, Mylee, Raycn, Kruse, and Boston. The Buholts also have two great-grandchildren, Jonah and Atticus, with another on the way.
A card shower is being requested for the couple, and can be mailed to 1024 Debbie Lane, Maryville, MO 64468.