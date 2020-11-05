Boyles to celebrate 69 years

Jim and Donna (Boswell) Boyles of Maryville, Missouri will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on November 10.
They are the parents of five children, Sharon LeMaster, Decatur, Georgia; David Boyles, Morrison, Illinois; Brenda Varney, Bloomington, Illinois; Lora Lee Harold, Sycamore, Illinois and Jeanette Stevenson, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jim and Donna also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jim is retired from Burlington Northern Railroad and Donna is a retired homemaker.
The family is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s anniversary. Cards and well wishes can be mailed to 703 Serenity Loop, Maryville, MO 64468.