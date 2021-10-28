Bowland to turn 90

Kenneth Bowland will be 90 years old on November 8. Please help us celebrate his birthday with a card and maybe a picture of you mailed to Tipton Oak Manor, 601 W Morgan St, Tipton MO 65081.
