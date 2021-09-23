Boehm couple celebrate 50th

Al and Lynn (Piveral) Boehm of Stanberry, Missouri celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September.
The couple was married on September 11, 1971 at St Gregory Catholic Church in Maryville, Missouri and have owned and operated their family farm near Stanberry for the last 50+ years.
They have been blessed with five daughters, Linda (Boehm) Blume, the late Dr. Brenda Boehm, Melissa Boehm, Heidi Boehm and Allison (Boehm) Johnson. They also have two delightful granddaughters, Madison and Cassie Burtis, and four grand-pups, Zöe, Dani, Kaylee and Evie and one great-grand pup, Sasha.
Friends and family are invited to send cards of congratulations to celebrate this special anniversary to Al and Lynn Boehm, 32313 Popcorn Rd, Stanberry, MO 64489.