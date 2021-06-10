Bettis couple to celebrate 60 years

Dr. and Mrs. Mervin and Marilyn Bettis, Columbia, Missouri and formerly of Maryville are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 15. They were married on that date in 1961 at the Skaraborg Lutheran Church in Piper, Iowa. They are the parents of two children and five grandchildren.
The couple lived in Maryville from 1977 to 2020. Mervin was an Associate Professor in Agriculture Mechanics at Northwest Missouri State University. Marilyn was a Reading Specialist at Northeast Nodaway R-V.
They were members of Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville. After retirement they delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the Clothes Closet. They enjoyed visiting friends in local nursing homes and the hospital. Marilyn is remembered for her baked goods and Mervin for his skill of fixing items for others.
The couple moved to Columbia in September 2020 to be nearer their son and grandchildren. They remain active in their new church and enjoy walks at the nearby park.
In honor of this special occasion, their family is requesting a card shower. Cards to commemorate their 60 years together can be sent to 410 Bailey Dr., Columbia, MO 65203.