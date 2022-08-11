Bests married for 50 years

Keith and Brenda Best of Maryville, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 18, 2022. They were married on that date in 1972 in Maryville.
The couple has two daughters, Julie Johnson of Maryville and Linda Zimmerman of Plattsburg, Missouri.
A reception will be held in their honor on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. 1st St., Maryville.
If unable to attend and would like to mail a card, please address them to 510 S. Saunders St., Maryville, MO 64468.