Beattie to celebrate 85th

Marcia Jean Beattie of Barnard, Missouri, will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Her children are Jayne (Roger) Vest, Maryville; Wayne (Rhonda) Beattie, Barnard; Janet (Bryan) Hilsabeck, Barnard; and Joanne (Jeff) Rinne, Independence, Kansas.
Marcia also has nine grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.
Her family is requesting a card shower in honor of this special occasion.
Cards and well wishes can be mailed to Marcia Jean Beattie, 35365 State Hwy WW, Barnard, MO 64423.