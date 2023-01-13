MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors selected Wilmes Tire & Service as the January Business of the Month.
The business’s nominator said Tom Wilmes came to the rescue when she didn’t know how she would get her kids to school and get to work.
“I recently had a flat tire at 7:45 on a frigid December morning with a car loaded with 3 little kids and trying to get to school and work,” the nominator said. “Not knowing what else to do, I called Tom. Within 30 minutes, he had someone there with an air pump, they determined what was wrong, drove it to the shop, fixed the hole and got it back to me before 9 a.m. I was so thankful for their help — I just don’t know what I would’ve done without them.
“They are dependable, fair and trustworthy. Tom is always there to make sure that the work is getting done right — I’m not sure he ever goes home! I think it’s safe to say that I can speak for most of Maryville when I say that we are lucky to have them in our town!”
According to a news release, the award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships.
To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Demonstrate outstanding support to the community or to the chamber
- Provide superior customer service and/or products
- Be considered a successful and professional business by peers
Nominations may be made by any customer or chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.
All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, the chamber asks that a nominator keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members. The deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.