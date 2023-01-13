Wilmes Tire & Service
Buy Now

Wilmes Tire & Service was named the Business of the Month for January by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Chamber Executive Director Becky Albrecht and Chamber Ambassadors presented the award on Wednesday. Shown from left are Ambassadors Dixie McGary and Phil Cobb, chamber office assistant Nicole Grady, Albrecht, and Tom and Paul Wilmes.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors selected Wilmes Tire & Service as the January Business of the Month.

The business’s nominator said Tom Wilmes came to the rescue when she didn’t know how she would get her kids to school and get to work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags