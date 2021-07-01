The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Thursday morning the resignation of chamber executive director Lily E. White.
"It's been an incredible honor to serve Maryville," White told The Forum. "I'm excited about my next opportunity, but it's certainly emotional to leave the community I love."
According to a chamber email, White has announced that she has accepted the Vice President of External Affairs role at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce in Columbia, Missouri.
White has served as the executive director for nearly five years. In that time she has served on several community organizations and advisory boards, including the Maryville Tourism Committee as vice president for three years, and the Maryville Public Library Board. Her resignation is effective at the end of July.
"The Chamber Board of Directors wishes Lily the best in her future endeavors," a chamber release noted.
The chamber board noted that it is committed to a smooth transition and plans to continue to serve its membership with the quality and care it has had for 114 years.
A job posting and descriptions will be available in the near future.