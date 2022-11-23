MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce named Westlake Ace Hardware as the November Business of the Month.
The award recognizes businesses around Maryville that have shown outstanding community support to the community or the chamber, provide excellent customer service, or is considered a successful business, according to the press release. The business must also be in good standing with the chamber.
The nomination form submitted for Ace Westlake Hardware praised the business’s customer service and specifically mentioned employee Robin Porter. The form stated she had excellent customer service and her knowledge on the store’s product locations, and that she never seemed to be inconvenienced when customers asked for help.
“Robin is so friendly. She greets you the minute you walk in the door and is always polite and helpful,” the nominator wrote on the form.
To nominate a business for future consideration, forms can be filled out on the chamber’s website. All nominees are kept for consideration for three months following the submission date.
For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.