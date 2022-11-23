Business of the Month
Becky Albrecht, center, presents Westlake Ace Hardware with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month award. Syd Weybrew, Ken Carmichael, Mark Sidwell and Robin Porter accepted the award for the business.

 

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce named Westlake Ace Hardware as the November Business of the Month.

The award recognizes businesses around Maryville that have shown outstanding community support to the community or the chamber, provide excellent customer service, or is considered a successful business, according to the press release. The business must also be in good standing with the chamber.

