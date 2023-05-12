PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Wells Bank, headquartered in Platte City, Missouri, has announced it will change its name to Connections Bank to coincide with the banks’s parent company Wells Bancshares, Inc. in its acquisition of Connections Bankcshares, Inc.
“The merger of these two sister banks is unique,” Robert Barmann, chairman of the board of both Wells Banchares, Inc. and Connections Bankshares, Inc. said in a statement. “They have operated under the same management staff and have used the same core system for several years, making the transition seamless. In fact, following the merger all employees will be performing the same duties and have the same responsibilities they had prior to the merger and all account holders will have the same account types and features.”
According to a news release, planning for the merger has been exciting and challenging for management. The new name will be Connections Bank and the release notes this is unusual, “management takes pride in being a community bank and with Wells Bank being a similar name to a large corporate bank who does not share the same community bank values, management has decided to push forward with the name Connections Bank.”
The acquisition will result in Connections Bank locations in Maryville, Platte City, Kansas City, Oregon, Savannah, Parkville, Ashland, Kirksville, Columbia, Bunceton and Prairie Home. The headquarters will remain in Platte City.
Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the completion of the merger is anticipated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023, while Wells Bank will change its name in June.