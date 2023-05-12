Wells Bank
Wells Bank recently announced that it plans to merge with Connections Bank and take that name.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Wells Bank, headquartered in Platte City, Missouri, has announced it will change its name to Connections Bank to coincide with the banks’s parent company Wells Bancshares, Inc. in its acquisition of Connections Bankcshares, Inc.

“The merger of these two sister banks is unique,” Robert Barmann, chairman of the board of both Wells Banchares, Inc. and Connections Bankshares, Inc. said in a statement. “They have operated under the same management staff and have used the same core system for several years, making the transition seamless. In fact, following the merger all employees will be performing the same duties and have the same responsibilities they had prior to the merger and all account holders will have the same account types and features.”

