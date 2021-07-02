MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors presented its Customer Service Award to Ed Welch, with Jarnik Buses, Inc.
A press release stated Welch is a bus driver for the Maryville R-II School District.
The Baker family, which has a student who rides on Welch’s route, nominated Welch for the award.
The nomination mentions Welch’s dedication as a bus driver.
“Ed has proven to always be available by phone to the parents of his route for contact and is prompt to call with any changes to the bus schedule,” the Baker family noted in the nomination. “He understands that he is not only a bus driver but a caretaker of the children while they are on his bus. He puts careful consideration into each decision whether it be seating arrangements or pickup schedules.”
The nomination further describes Welch’s commitment.
“Whenever a problem arises on the bus between the riders, he always lends a considerate ear and is quick to offer a viable solution,” the nomination stated. “Ed Welch sets the example for what a model bus driver should strive to be and as a community parent I feel extremely lucky to have him behind the wheel of the bus that my child rides on every day.”
