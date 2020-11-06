MARYVILLE, Mo. — A challenge from retail behemoth Walmart was thrown out by the Missouri State Tax Commission, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax payments to Nodaway County.
Last year, Walmart challenged the county’s property valuation, resulting in County Assessor Rex Wallace re-evaluating the property — and raising the valuation, not lowering it.
Denied by the local Board of Equalization, which hears property tax questions, Walmart went to the state authority, the State Tax Commission. According to online records from the commission, the retailer’s case was thrown out in late October.
In an email to The Forum, Wallace said that the ruling took “several meetings and phone calls” to fight off Walmart’s intention to cut their property value by more than 50 percent. The company had previously argued that its property on Main Street should be valued at $3.9 million, a far cry from Wallace’s updated assessment — which stands — of $8.2 million. That works out to $217,861.82 in property taxes, Wallace said.
Already last month, the Maryville R-II school district reported receiving more than $150,000 due to the case’s dismissal.
The tactic is one that Walmart has used frequently across the country for at least the last 15 years in a concerted effort to reduce what it pays in property taxes. In 2018, Walmart reportedly filed challenges in every Missouri county in which it had a store, taking its cases to the Missouri State Tax Commission.