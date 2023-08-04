United new building (copy)
United Fiber's new location in Maryville is shown. The company recently announced it has reached 30,000 subscribers.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, is celebrating a significant achievement this week by providing service to its 30,000th subscriber.

According to a news release, during the past decade, United Fiber has provided fiber broadband services to northwest Missouri, and secured nearly $60 million in funding from state and federal programs. This allowed the company to expand high-speed internet access to remote and rural markets across 12 counties in the region, including Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth in northwest Missouri. Moreover, United independently funded the expansion of fiber broadband to more than 45 communities within these counties.

