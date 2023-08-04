MARYVILLE, Mo. United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, is celebrating a significant achievement this week by providing service to its 30,000th subscriber.
According to a news release, during the past decade, United Fiber has provided fiber broadband services to northwest Missouri, and secured nearly $60 million in funding from state and federal programs. This allowed the company to expand high-speed internet access to remote and rural markets across 12 counties in the region, including Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth in northwest Missouri. Moreover, United independently funded the expansion of fiber broadband to more than 45 communities within these counties.
“For over a decade, United Fiber has focused on providing northwest Missouri with local, long-term fiber investments,” Darren Farnan, COO, said in a statement. “The fact we have grown to over 30,000 subscribers is a testament to how critical a quality broadband connection is in our information-based world.”
United Fiber’s focus on innovation and customer service has been pivotal in establishing a strong presence in the market. United has built more than 3,700 miles of fiber throughout northwest Missouri and continues to expand rapidly.
“Our advantage over other providers stems from our longstanding presence in the community through United Electric Cooperative, which has served our local communities for over 85 years,” Jim Bagley, CEO, said in a statement. “Over the years, we have made significant investments in the local communities in northwest Missouri, and our commitment remains unwavering.”
United Fiber is committed to extending its fiber network further, ensuring that northwest Missouri remains competitive in crucial areas such as education, health care, business attraction and overall quality of life, noted the release.
“United’s mission, ‘Enhancing the rural way of life through United,’ reflects our core values,” Bagley said. “We live out this mission daily, ensuring the best possible experience for our members and customers.”
For more information regarding United Fiber, call 800-585-6454 or visit their website at unitedfiber.com.