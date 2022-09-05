United new building
United Fiber’s new location in Maryville is shown. The company recently announced it has reached 25,000 subscribers.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, has reached an important milestone. The company announced this week that it has delivered service to its 25,000th subscriber.

According to a news release, United Electric began this journey when they applied for a grant-loan combination through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2010.

