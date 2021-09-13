MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, has reached its 20,000th broadband subscriber, making it one of a few American electric cooperatives to reach this level of delivering fiber broadband services.
“What separates United Fiber from other internet providers is our local customer service,” said CEO Jim Bagley in a press release. “That has been a very important piece to the success of United Fiber. United Electric Cooperative has been in the local communities for over 80 years, and we plan to continue serving the local communities for another 80 years.”
The subsidiary was launched in 2013, with the hope of reaching 4,000 residential customers and 60 businesses locations. With 1,500 miles of fiber lines, it now serves more than 42 communities and provides broadband service to over 80 churches, 140 health care facilities and 30 educational facilities.
“In many instances, our members who live in the very rural areas have better internet than someone living in larger cities,” COO Darren Farnan said in a statement. “We knew reliable, high-speed internet was lacking for our members and the surrounding communities and are making sure our region is not left behind in critical access to the education, employment, health care and overall quality of life opportunities broadband provides.”
