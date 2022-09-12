SAVANNAH, Mo. — United Fiber and United Electric Cooperative recently announced their investment in North Central Missouri College’s new Savannah campus.
United invested $40,000 in the new Savannah campus. In recognition, the campus’ welcome center will be named the United Fiber & United Electric Cooperative Welcome Center.
According to a university news release, the campus is currently in Phase I and II of renovation and construction. The Phase I renovation of the former McCarty car dealership is expected to be complete by October. Classes are likely to begin in January 2023. The second phase of construction is set for completion in August 2023.
North Central Missouri College President Lenny Klaver commented on the importance of United’s investment to the new campus, noting that both the university and United are committed to strategic growth initiatives that allow for the continuation of services to students and constituents.
“Their support of this new campus will not only benefit future generations of students but also the community of Savannah and the entire northwest Missouri region,” Klaver said.
The Sharing Success Program, established in 2012, has made this investment possible. CoBank, United’s lender, and its customers have contributed tens of millions of dollars to groups and nonprofits.
NCMC’s website states that, “The Savannah campus will provide easy, centralized, and affordable access to higher education for all, including underserved areas in northwest Missouri.”