Geoffrey Woehlk

SAVANNAH, Mo. — United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, has been awarded an $8.2 million grant for seven projects as part of the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s $261 million Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, according to a news release from the company.

The program provides a reimbursable grant that will cover approximately 50 percent of the total cost of the cooperative’s awarded projects, the news release stated.

