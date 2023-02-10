SAVANNAH, Mo. — United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, has been awarded an $8.2 million grant for seven projects as part of the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s $261 million Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, according to a news release from the company.
The program provides a reimbursable grant that will cover approximately 50 percent of the total cost of the cooperative’s awarded projects, the news release stated.
United Fiber is one of 22 company recipients of the competitive grant application process. The cooperative will specifically use the awards to expand fiber-to-the-home broadband services into parts of Andrew, Buchanan, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. The news release noted that the company’s success “was closely tied to close cooperation with each county commissioner office” and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
“United appreciates the state of Missouri and our local counties for making these ARPA funds available to close the digital divide in Northwest Missouri,” said CEO Jim Bagley in a statement. “This funding will help us reach some of the most remote areas in our service territory.”
United Fiber currently provides broadband services to more than 27,000 homes, businesses, medical facilities, churches and schools, the news release stated. United’s service territory covers 3,400 miles of fiber exclusively focused on northwest Missouri.
“Providing state-of-the-art fiber connectivity is critical to ensuring Northwest Missouri can flourish in education, employment, health care, and overall quality of life opportunities,” said Chief Operating Officer Darren Farnan. “These funds help ensure we can get service to the areas in Northwest Missouri that need it most.”
The awards cover specific project areas in the counties awarded, with estimated construction completion by late summer 2024, the news release said, providing access to 2,534 households and small businesses through 285 miles of fiber network.