MARYVILLE, Mo. — The United Electric Cooperative Board of Directors has authorized the retirement of $500,000 in 2020 allocated margins, due to the success of the subsidiary United Services, according to a news release.
This retirement will be in addition to the yearly capital credit retirement annually paid by the cooperative.
Members who received electric service in 2020 will see a credit on their December billing statement, a release noted.
Margins are issued as capital credits based on the amount of electricity a member has used.
The board periodically determines the amount of allocated margins to retire, based on the financial state of the cooperative.
According to a press release, United Electric’s capital credits, rate discounts and rebates have returned approximately $9.4 million to its members over the last five years.