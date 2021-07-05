MARYVILLE, Mo. — Robert Barmann, CEO of Wells Bank announced that two officers were promoted at their June board of directors meeting.
According to a news release, Jeff Farlow was promoted to senior vice president, loan and business development officer.
Farlow has been with the bank for one year and has more than 30 years of experience as a lender. Since joining Wells Bank he has quickly became one of the leading lenders in northwest Missouri.
Farlow specializes in residential and commercial real estate loans. Whether it’s a first home, looking to refinance a current mortgage or making that next move, he can help with all financial needs, the release noted.
Sally Duff was promoted to assistant vice president, loan and business development officer. A native of Nodaway County, Duff has been with Wells Bank for five years and has been in banking for 16 years.
She also has a background in working for a title company resulting in a more extensive knowledge of the lending process.
According to a news release, Duff is specialized in consumer, residential and agricultural lending and can help customers with lending needs.
“Sally’s experience in real estate and dedication to the bank makes her a perfect fit as a lender,” Barmann said.
Wells Bank is a $325 million bank with locations in Maryville, Platte City, Oregon, Savannah and Kansas City. The Wells Bank headquarters is located at 1100 Branch St., Platte City, MO 64079.
For more information, follow Wells Bank social media.