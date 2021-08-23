RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Ryan and Megan Cordell became the owners of Tuck Point Bar and Grill after purchasing the business from Megan’s brother and sister-in-law, Colby and Megan Wiederholt.
The restaurant, located at 101 S. Main St. in Ravenwood, was founded by the Wiederholts in 2019.
“When I found out that they wanted to sell the restaurant, we all wanted to keep it in the family and thought it would be an exciting adventure for my family,” Megan said in a news release.
Running the restaurant is a new experience for the Cordells. Megan has been a nurse since 2009, and Ryan is a farmer and seed dealer.
A press release stated the couple plans to carry on the restaurant for the community and region, while making it their own.
“We offer great food and a fun atmosphere for the community,” Ryan said.
In the next five years, a press release mentioned, the couple predicts the business will grow through implementing menu changes and hosting events throughout the year. As the business grows, Megan hopes Tuck Point can add an outdoor patio in the future.
Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation (NWMEF) provided the Cordells with information and resources when they became owners of the bar and grill.
“Educate yourself on the business, be open to changes throughout the years to keep your business thriving and always be prepared for the unexpected,” Megan said, giving advice to other entrepreneurs.
NWMEF is a nonprofit economic development organization that services Nodaway, Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties.
For more information on the organization, contact Morris, NWMEF facilitator, at 816-262-9400 or facilitator@nwmef.org.