MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year Special Olympics Missouri gives away a truck as part of its “Drive it Home Raffle,” and this year the truck was donated by TriState Ford Lincoln and President Todd Hill.
“They give away a truck every year,” Hill said about Special Olympics Missouri. “Missouri Auto Dealers sponsors it and we were part of the deal as well. … It is a big deal.”
Georgia and Jeff Powell, of Springfield, Missouri, won the vehicle, a 2022 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 worth around $40,000. On Dec. 16, the couple drove up from Springfield to take possession of it.
Georgia told The Forum that of the six regional finalists, she was the last one to pick one of six keys in small holiday-decorated tin cans on a table during the giveaway event held Dec. 9, in Jefferson City, and when she pressed the panic button, alarms blared and everyone knew she had won.
When asked by her boss what it looked like inside, she had to tell him, “I was so excited that I didn’t open the door,” she said with a laugh while at TriState.
“I was over the top, because it was totally unexpected,” Georgia told The Forum. “I’m thinking OK, I’m not going to get anything, then I was the last one and it beeped.”
Georgia has a brother and sister who at one time competed in Special Olympics contests and her sister-in-law works for the program and sold her the winning ticket.
“Special Olympics has always been special (to me),” she said.
Crystal Schuster, senior director of community development for Special Olympics Missouri, said that the raffle, which began July 1, raised more than $143,000 for the statewide organization.
“We still had some money trickling in from our area offices,” she said.
Doug Smith, president and CEO of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association, said that in 12 years working the SOMO, they’ve raised close to $1.7 million.
Local dealer and chairman of the MADA Board of Directors, Hill explained that each year, the dealership owned by the chairman provides the raffle vehicle.
Next year another Ford dealer in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will provide the vehicle for the raffle, Smith said.
“SOMO’s board kind of has a wish list of what they’d like to pick and we try to fulfill that wish list,” he told The Forum.
For more information about the raffle or SOMO, visit somo.org or find the group on social media.
Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Thousands of athletes participate in 16 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. SOMO provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.