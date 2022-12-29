TriState
At center, Todd Hill, president of TriState Ford Lincoln, stands with Georgia and Jeff Powell, winners of the Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 truck his dealership gave away as part of the Special Olympics Missouri “Drive it Home Raffle.” Shown with them are Doug Smith, president and CEO of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association, and Crystal Schuster, senior director of community development with Special Olympics Missouri.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year Special Olympics Missouri gives away a truck as part of its “Drive it Home Raffle,” and this year the truck was donated by TriState Ford Lincoln and President Todd Hill.

“They give away a truck every year,” Hill said about Special Olympics Missouri. “Missouri Auto Dealers sponsors it and we were part of the deal as well. … It is a big deal.”

