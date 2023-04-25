Tri-State Business of the Month
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors presented Tri-State Ford Lincoln and president Todd Hill with April’s Business of the Month award on Monday.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tri-State Ford Lincoln is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for April.

Located at 2117 S. Main St., Tri-State offers new and used vehicles and an automotive service department.

