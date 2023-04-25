MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tri-State Ford Lincoln is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for April.
Located at 2117 S. Main St., Tri-State offers new and used vehicles and an automotive service department.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tri-State Ford Lincoln is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for April.
Located at 2117 S. Main St., Tri-State offers new and used vehicles and an automotive service department.
According to a news release from the chamber, Tri-State was nominated for its outstanding community support and Tri-State President Todd Hill was noted for his investment into the Maryville community and the region as a whole by donating funds and resources to organizations, events and programs.
“Tri-State is a generous community partner,” the nomination letter stated. “It supports the school, the Chamber, and all other organizations and civic groups. The customer service it provides is top-notch — fast, friendly, and efficient.”
The Business of the Month award recognizes businesses that demonstrate community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships. To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
Nominations may be made by any customer or chamber member through the online nomination form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.
The chamber asks nominators to keep the following in mind when making nominations: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members.
The deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.