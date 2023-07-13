MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced Wednesday that it has completed the remodel of its Maryville store location. The company acquired the store, previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location, in October 2022.
According to a news release, Tractor Supply is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, July 15 as part of the remodel celebration. Customers of all ages are invited to attend and can enjoy giveaways, storewide deals, vendor displays, store tours and more. In addition to the Saturday event, the store will hold a special grand opening sale from Wednesday, July 12, to Sunday, July 16.
The recently renovated store offers an updated shopping experience to support the needs of the “Out Here” lifestyle, including:
The latest in Tractor Supply’s in-store technology, including special order kiosks, mobile check-out from anywhere in the store and the ability to request in-person team member assistance through Tractor Supply’s mobile app.
“For years, the Maryville store has served the local community as a destination for expert advice and premium quality products that help our customers care for their farms, animals, gardens, yards, pets and households,” said Frank Remillard, regional vice president at Tractor Supply. “We are excited to continue serving our customers and giving back to the local community in Maryville as they live Life Out Here.”