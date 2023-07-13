Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co. is shown in Maryville.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced Wednesday that it has completed the remodel of its Maryville store location. The company acquired the store, previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location, in October 2022.

According to a news release, Tractor Supply is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, July 15 as part of the remodel celebration. Customers of all ages are invited to attend and can enjoy giveaways, storewide deals, vendor displays, store tours and more. In addition to the Saturday event, the store will hold a special grand opening sale from Wednesday, July 12, to Sunday, July 16.

