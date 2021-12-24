MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Hollywood production came to a crashing halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, cinemas were turned on their heads.
Without new movies, The Hangar in Maryville was forced to close its doors.
“Hollywood totally shut down. We had no product,” said owner Tad Gordon.
Business stopped in the middle of March 2020. Yet, by December 2020, Gordon was prepared to reopen The Hangar, despite the uncertain future of cinema.
“There’s a whole process involved in ramping back up,” Gordon said. “Part of it was there was still no movies. I mean you had no movies until even this summer. (It was) very spotty. So a lot of our competition just never opened at all…I took the approach that, hey, we’re gonna get through this.”
A major portion of this process was finding all new employees. The Hangar shut down in the middle of March 2020. However, Gordon continued to pay his employees until he was forced to lay them off in the summer of that same year. This caused his former employees to find jobs elsewhere, and when the time came to reopen, they were unavailable to work for Gordon. The only employee he retained was Eric Wheeler, who has worked at The Hangar for years. Now manager of the entertainment venue, Wheeler started at the ground level, sweeping and cleaning.
To survive the lack of new movies, Gordon said he knew The Hangar had to become more than a cinema.
The addition of head chef Dean Langley aided in this rebranding.
Rather than trying to be similar to existing restaurants like Subway and Domino’s, Gordon sought to provide unique sandwiches and pizzas that are unlike any other within the area.
“Food became very important,” Gordon said. “I have to put some really good food on the table — simple menu, but the best at what I do, so the best pizza. That’s why I invested heavily in a brick pizza oven, also sandwiches, which are incredibly unique — all homemade breads.”
However, Gordon’s new business plan is not entirely safe from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
A popcorn machine Gordon ordered in May has yet to arrive. He also ordered a pretzel warmer that took a significant time to be delivered. When the warmer finally arrived, it was broken.
To maintain The Hangar’s menu amidst shipping delays, Gordon must keep three months of inventory. He used to keep only three weeks’ worth, but not having the right ingredients, Gordon said, is “a catastrophe” because every menu item is homemade.
In addition to providing food, Gordon knew he needed to provide Maryville with sources of entertainment it did not already have.
“I didn’t want to compete with other businesses in town,” Gordon said. “That was not my intent at all, so I said, ‘OK, how do I become part of this community and really offer this community things that they’re in need of, that they’re lacking?’”
That led him to thinking about the issue through the eyes of kids.
In an age where family entertainment is dominated by streaming services like Disney+, Gordon knew he had to offer a unique experience to children and adults to get them out of the house. To do so, he added new games and prize machines, stocked with items he believes will be meaningful to the children trying to win them.
“Kids can actually come in and play even just for 10 minutes, and they can win a party pack,” Gordon said. “They can win a number of decent prizes or they could save up for a couple of days and win an Alexa (Echo device).”
While these updates are kid-oriented, Gordon’s new business plan is intended to offer something for all ages.
“We have a lot of options for everybody,” Gordon said. “You can’t be everything to everybody, but you can try. For a small community, options are important because that’s the one thing that a small community sometimes doesn’t have access to.”
Because The Hangar has a decent amount of space, Gordon predicts multiple events can take place at once.
“I can have a kids party over here, while I have an adult party in there. And I can have a group in that theater over there that’s coming to watch ‘Fright Night,’” Gordon said.
He noted that a group of college students regularly comes to the theater to watch old scary movies.
“Our goal here is to make it really affordable for people to have a good time. The only limitation is your imagination,” Gordon said.
Gate 5, the old dinner theater, has been a destination for those wishing to hold private events.
“We do birthday parties — three or four or five a week — (and) Kansas City Chiefs parties. You name it, we do it. So, private events have become a very big play for us,” Gordon said. “That’s been our goal … is to build a community space, a community entertainment facility.”
Gordon also noted The Hangar can play anything on a CD, including home videos, if patrons wish to watch them on the big screen.
Even with the new updates and a group of loyal customers, movie viewership at The Hangar has been down 75 percent due to the pandemic.
“It hasn’t come back,” Gordon said. “People aren’t coming to the movies.”
Gordon believes this winter will be difficult with recent rises in COVID-19 cases. However, he hopes more people will visit The Hangar once warmer weather comes.
“We did some live entertainment this fall,” he said. “We’re gonna continue doing a lot of that in the spring. We’re going to have a lot of outdoor events.”
Gordon added that he is developing a calendar, which will include karaoke every Thursday night and discounts on menu items.
Gordon describes his new business plan as community-oriented. Instead of showing advertisements of businesses before movies, Gordon hopes to show a community collage created with images Maryville citizens submit to The Hangar’s website.
“My goal is to showcase Maryville to Maryville, so what I want to do is I’m setting up a portal right now where businesses and people can dump fun photos into our portal, and we will post them on our website and the big screen before movies,” Gordon said.
Gordon is also working with The Fields Paintball, a paintball facility that recently opened next door. The businesses do not compete in most aspects because their customer bases differ. However, Gordon noted he is not concerned about the competition that does exist because he believes it is important to support new businesses coming to Maryville.
“I want The Fields to be successful, and so we have a very good working relationship. And we share assets here, and I’m going to continue to do whatever I can to help The Fields be successful,” Gordon said.
“New businesses need to come to Maryville, and this is one that I am confident is going to be successful.”
Another aspect of Gordon’s plan to promote Maryville is supporting existing local businesses.
“We’ve been so trained over the last couple years to do everything on Amazon or everything online that we’ve forgotten that we have a lot of local businesses here that do a lot of really cool stuff. And so I want to bring that back to light,” Gordon said. “If I can highlight local businesses and help support them, that’s what I want to do.”