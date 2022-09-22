Swink family

The Swink family was named Northwest Missouri State University's 2022 Family of Year during the university's Family Weekend. Shown from left are Sherry Swink; Arnold Swink; Jennifer Swink; Abby Swink; Kara Petrovic; John Petrovic, holding Charlie and with Jack standing in front of him; Aiden Petrovic with Lucy Petrovic standing in front of him; Anna Swink; Director of Alumni Relations Duane Havard; Brian Swink; Dami Popoola, Student Senate executive vice president; Dean Hubbard, Northwest president emeritus; Henry Swink; Clarence Green, Northwest interim president; and Sara Tompkins, interim director of Campus Dining.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Swink family of Maryville is Northwest Missouri State University’s 2022 Family of the Year, a recognition bestowed each fall during Family Weekend festivities on a family who best represents the “Bearcat family” and demonstrates a strong commitment to the university.

“I wasn’t really expecting to get it, but it’s cool that we did,” said Henry Swink, a sophomore international business major who nominated his family for the honor.

