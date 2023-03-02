3-2 Southern Bank.jpg
Buy Now

New Southern Bank signs replace Citizens Bank & Trust signs on Friday. The bank officially changed systems last weekend. 

 PHIL COBB/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Southern Bank, formerly Citizens Bank and Trust, is now operating at its new location on the corner of First and Main streets. Signs went up late last week to denote the conversion.

In late October, Southern Missouri Bancorp, of Poplar Bluff, and Citizens Bancshares Co., parent company of Citizens Bank and Trust Co., merged with the goal of providing more financial opportunities for communities throughout Missouri.

3-2 Southern Bank - Schmidt.jpg
Buy Now

Southern Bank named David Schmidt as its community bank president.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags