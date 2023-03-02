This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Southern Bank, formerly Citizens Bank and Trust, is now operating at its new location on the corner of First and Main streets. Signs went up late last week to denote the conversion.
In late October, Southern Missouri Bancorp, of Poplar Bluff, and Citizens Bancshares Co., parent company of Citizens Bank and Trust Co., merged with the goal of providing more financial opportunities for communities throughout Missouri.
According to an article in the Oct. 20 edition of The Forum, following the acquisition, the combined company’s total assets will be approximately $4.5 billion with net loans of $3.3 billion and total deposits of $3.8 billion. The company will operate 65 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas.
Last Thursday in a news release, Southern Bank welcomed David Schmidt, formerly of U.S. Bank for 25 years, as community bank president.
Born and raised on the Schmidt family farm southwest of Maryville, Schmidt graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in agri-business. He started at U.S. Bank in Maryville as a loan officer then held several other titles including market president and regional relationship manager.
“Southern Bank was built on being rooted in the community, which is something I value,” he said in a statement. “My wife Dana and I have been fortunate to raise two sons and a daughter here in the Maryville community and all three of them graduated from Northwest.”
Schmidt told The Forum last week that he began working at the bank in November and has been working to help the conversion process move smoothly.
The official switchover occurred last weekend, and some of that work included changing out phones, computers and switching to the new banking system.
“Quite honestly Southern Bank has been growing as an institution,” Schmidt said. “They’ve had several mergers over the last five to 10 years. They’re versed in it. They understand how to bring a team in … to change out of systems, help us all get up to speed with the new system.”
He said staff members, all of whom retained their jobs, have already had some training with the new system, but that Southern Bank personnel from other locations will be on site to help with any difficulties that may arise.
“We’ve got a good staff,” he said. “They’re engaged, actively talking with the customers about the transition. Talking about how it will be essentially business-as-usual.”
New options
“It is a community bank,” Schmidt said. “... They’re very much community-based, community-minded. (We) very much want to be a part of the community.”
With that in mind, he said the bank plans to have a home mortgage lender on site, something he said hasn’t been available in the branch for several years.
“That’ll be a nice addition,” Schmidt said.
Another financial aspect that Southern Bank plans to offer at the Maryville location is business and commercial lending, which he said also hasn’t been available at this location for several years.
Southern Bank also is showing its support of local communities as the presenting sponsor of the MIAA Tournament set for this week at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Last year, more than 9,000 fans attended the tournament from communities all over the region, including Maryville in support of the Bearcats. The men won 65-52 their first game against Missouri Western State University on Thursday, March 2, in the MIAA quarterfinals. Northwest women won 71-54 over Newman their first-round game Wednesday night. They play again today at 6 p.m.