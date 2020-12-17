MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Economic Development and the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce wrapped up the Shop Small Uniquely Nodaway campaign on Tuesday, giving away three top prizes.
Participating businesses were given raffle tickets to hand out customers for weekly prizes, and three final drawings — two for $500 and a $1,000 grand prize. The initiative began on Oct. 19.
Tuesday, Debbie Driskell and Mindy Scadden, both of Maryville, won the two $500 prizes. Driskell received her winning number from Curves, and Scadden from Ferluknat Farm.
The grand prize winner was Jeremy McQueen of Stanberry, who got his winning ticket from Something Country in Conception. He plans to spend his winnings beginning with a night out with the family.
Dressed as Santa Claus and an elf respectively, NCED Executive Director Josh McKim and chamber Executive Director Lily White handed out the gifts at a small ceremony.