MARYVILLE, Mo. — For anyone dreaming of delicious doughnuts to kick off their morning, Sweet Dream Donut & Coffee hopes to open by Aug. 1.
Owner Houn Hourn, who prefers her nickname Cindy, is planning to open her fifth northwest Missouri doughnut shop, and first in Maryville in the former Bank Midwest building located at 1016 S. Main St.
Now, no stranger to the doughnut business, Cindy said she’s excited about opening in Maryville.
She opened two stores in St. Joseph and one in Savannah to great acclaim, she said.
Soon another will open in Platte City and she hopes the one in Maryville will be open before children and Northwest Missouri State University students head back to school.
Cindy said she likes that it’s a college town and hopes to provide lots of coffee for students.
“The food we have will be very good for the young people, because they don’t bring a kitchen from home,” she said. “They’ll need breakfast at a reasonable price.”
Her menu at the Maryville location will be similar to those in her other stores in that the doughnuts will be fried in a special oil that she describes as helping the dough not stick together.
“We have a fried, good recipe,” Cindy said, noting that someone purchasing at the Savannah location, mentioned they were excited about the store opening in Maryville so they won’t have to drive so far for the doughy delights.
“Everybody says our doughnuts are really good,” she said, even for multiple days after purchase.
Cindy’s customers have told her they stay really well in the refrigerator and freezer and when rewarmed are just as fresh as when purchased.
The doughnuts will come with all flavors and fillings, even some interesting coatings, like strawberry and lemon. But that’s not all, her menu also includes breakfast sandwiches and burritos, croissants, wraps, bagel sandwiches, biscuits and gravy and even kolaches, a type of sweet or savory pastry that holds a portion of fruit or meat surrounded by puffy yeast dough. Kolaches are derived from the Czech word kola meaning “wheels” or “rounds,” referring to the shape of the pastry.
On the drink menu, whether you take it hot, cold, flavored or black, is coffee and cappuccino. The store will also offer smoothies, bubble tea and more.
She explained that doughnuts will be made daily from 2 to 5 a.m. and then the plan is for the store to be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and hopes to provide any leftover breakfast foods to local nursing homes or other facilities in the area.
She plans to utilize the drive-thru lane available on site and also provide a small amount of seating inside the building.
Relatively new to the area, Cindy, whose current home is in Tennessee, said that she’s enjoyed Maryville and may even consider moving here.
That’s not at all surprising after The Forum heard how Cindy came to find her interest in delectable doughnuts.
In 2013, she and her husband Virak Hean lived near Memphis, Tennessee and were owners of three jewelry store/pawn shops. She described business as very good and very busy until the stores were robbed four times. It was during that fourth robbery that her husband was shot twice and killed.
“We closed all the three the jewelry stores down,” Cindy said. “We didn’t do anything like that anymore.”
Two years later, she got into real estate and purchased a laundromat in Tennessee.
Upon visiting a friend who owns a doughnut shop in Smithville, Missouri, Cindy said she really enjoyed the state and started thinking about how she could move to the state. With her business interests in Tennessee, she started planning how to make the shift to Missouri.
“There’s a lot of crime there, (in Tennessee) but then I came to Missouri, to Maryville, Savannah, Platte City,” she said. “I liked the quiet, but people told me about Maryville.”
She headed up to check out the town and decided to open a store.
“I like the town,” she said.
Still running her Tennessee business, while keeping her doughnut franchises afloat in Missouri, Cindy keeps very busy and is still in need of help for her Maryville location. For more information about a job she may be contacted at 901-438-7653.