MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Economic Development announced the next slate of Popup Shop participants for the next week.
Friday will show off wares from Neff Valley Creations.
June 14-16 will see Good News Bakery taking up residence in the Popup Shop.
The full schedule for June is below:
- June 11: Neff Valley Creations
- June 14-16: Good News Bakery
- June 17: Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn
- June 19: Jeff Foster Art
- June 21-23: Good News Bakery
- June 25: Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn
- June 29: Angie Cakes
- June 30: Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn
- July 3: Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn
The organization began the new initiative in late April with a wildly successful offering of macarons from Sylvia’s. Each week since has seen different businesses featured at the former location of the license bureau inside the NCED and Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce building at 408 N. Market St.
“This is a concept that Nodaway County Economic Development and the Maryville Chamber are kind of checking out, trying out,” NCED Executive Director Josh McKim said in a video posted to the organization’s Facebook page last month. “It’s providing a space — a bricks-and-mortar space — for businesses to kind of … get that experience of having a bricks-and-mortar atmosphere, as well as gaining some more public awareness of the products or businesses that we have in Nodaway County.”
The Popup Shop typically opens at 11 a.m.