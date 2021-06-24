MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Economic Development has started a new Tenderloin Trail program that features 11 tenderloins in the county and gives away a 12th.
For anyone who tries all of them, and also provides proof to NCED, they will receive a 12th one free from their choice of restaurant in Nodaway County.
“Really we were just trying to figure out something fun to try to push people toward our restaurants,” said Josh McKim, executive director. “... Tenderloins are kind of unique to this area ... this part of the country.”
Proof can be stamps from the restaurants or photos taken at the restaurants with the tenderloins. Those interested may also post them to the Nodaway County Economic Development’s Facebook page.
“Hopefully it generates people getting out and supporting local businesses,” McKim said.
Tenderloin Trail and Uniquely Maryville maps are available at the Nodaway County Economic Development office, 408 N. Market Street and at the Maryville Forum office, 111 E. Jenkins.
Maps may also be downloaded from The Forum website