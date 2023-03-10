MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Children’s Business Fair Pop-up Market will be held 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the First Baptist Church gymnasium, located at 121 E. Jenkins St.
According to a news release, the program moved its event to the church gym this year because the event will feature the largest class of children involved in a single year and it has outgrown the library space. Shoppers may enter on the east side of the gym from Market Street. The fair is free to attend and open to the public, noted program director Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator at the Maryville Public Library.
“We have 37 businesses and 52 kids,” she said. “This is our largest fair ever!”
During the program, which kicks off in the winter months, the library receives a lot of support from the community. Local business owners provide feedback on the business plans created by young entrepreneurs. Some businesses also allow the kids to sell their products in local stores after the fair as well.
The shoppers who come to view and buy items are another important piece as well as the judges who give their time to make difficult decisions for three awards in five age categories.
The program also relies on sponsors who make the event possible, including Nodaway Valley Bank and donor Acton Academy. The Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair is a branch of the national Acton Business Fair which sponsors fairs across the country.