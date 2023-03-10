6-17-21 Childrens Business Fair 3.jpg (copy)
Hudsen and Elley Cline cut the ribbon for their business, Good Clean Fun, at the fourth annual Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair in 2021. This year's Fair is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at the First Baptist Church gymnasium.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Children’s Business Fair Pop-up Market will be held 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the First Baptist Church gymnasium, located at 121 E. Jenkins St.

According to a news release, the program moved its event to the church gym this year because the event will feature the largest class of children involved in a single year and it has outgrown the library space. Shoppers may enter on the east side of the gym from Market Street. The fair is free to attend and open to the public, noted program director Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator at the Maryville Public Library.

