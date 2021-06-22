MARYVILLE, Mo. — Young entrepreneurs hocked their wares June 12 at the 2021 Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair at Beal Park.
The fourth annual event, put together by the Maryville Public Library, saw kids sell products like handmade greeting cards, tie-dyed shirts, e-books, carved wooden pens and all sorts of other homemade goods.
Participants ages 8 through high school created products and services, calculated a profit margin by considering costs and pricing, developed a brand, built a marketing strategy and put it all into practice for the one-day marketplace.
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce conducted ribbon cuttings for each business prior to opening Saturday morning.
This year, 23 children signed up and created 17 businesses.