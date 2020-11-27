BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Three local residents plan to offer organic coffee, home baked goods and more at the town’s newest drive-thru coffee shop: Has Beans.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, locals Collette Parry, Eliana Roshel and Dean Kelly have found themselves looking for a way to earn a living, but also reduce their direct contact with the public.
The match happened when the three entrepreneurs found themselves in a difficult spot because of the pandemic. Parry and Kelly’s bed and breakfast has seen a decline in business during the pandemic and Roshel and her daughter relocated to the area from New York because of the virus’ impact on their lives.
According to a Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation news release, the biggest struggle in starting the new business has been its rural location. It has been difficult to find suppliers and get deliveries.
The business will offer signature “Sweetwater” organic coffee presented in a variety of ways: traditional espresso, flavored lattes, as a premium filter coffee and as a cold brew. Chai, specialty and herbal teas also will be available.
“Our coffee is organic, and ethically sourced,” Parry said. “Our cups are biodegradable/compostable. We want our customers to truly enjoy our products.”
The group hopes the coffee stand is successful and becomes a valued business in the community for years to come.
“We hope that the city of Burlington Junction thrives and that more new businesses can succeed in small communities like ours,” said Parry.
According to the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, the shop is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at its location at the junction of Main and North Clarinda streets.