MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on June 7 to commemorate the opening of Gen Zen Yoga Studio.
Owner Payton Rusk said the yoga studio, located at 1318 E. First St., has been open for about three weeks.
The studio is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There are usually five or six classes a day. Rusk said he is adding another class from 7 to 8 p.m. this week.
Gen Zen Yoga offers a variety of packages. They offer 30 days of unlimited classes, a package of 10 classes, and a package of 15 classes. Their monthly promotion is seven classes for $45. Individuals may also purchase classes separately.
To reserve a spot in one of Rusk’s classes, contact him at 402-369-0785. Walk-ins are also welcome, if space permits. According to Rusk, classes are usually capped at six individuals, but there is room for a couple more people.
For more information about classes, find the business on social media.