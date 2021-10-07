Dykstra showcases local business owner in 73rd annual Missouri Photo Workshop

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since 1949, the Missouri Photo Workshop has documented the state of Missouri with a camera, and this year Maryville Forum Sports Editor Jon Dykstra was accepted into the prestigious annual workshop.
Founded in 1989 by Clifton C. Edom of the Missouri School of Journalism, The Missouri Photo Workshop is an annual weeklong photojournalism school based in Lee Hills Hall at the Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Missouri.
The program endeavors to showcase the state’s rich rural scenes, stories and history through the lens of young photographers from around the world gaining insight and education from world-renowned photographers.
“Attending the Missouri Photo Workshop was a tremendous opportunity for me to grow as a photographer,” said Dykstra. “It was incredible to spend a week learning from some of the best photographers in the world.”
This year, like 2020, the pandemic brought about a change in the program with 27 photojournalists from throughout the world featuring stories in their hometowns instead of being assigned a town in Missouri. Over the years, numerous photographers would descend on one town selected to be featured that year. Maryville was featured once before in the workshop in 1989.
“Our readers are used to seeing Jon’s crisp, emotive and award-winning sports photos, but this workshop took him out of his comfort zone and his ever-increasing photography skills truly shone through,” said Skye Pournazari, Forum managing editor. “We’re proud of Jon for being accepted as a part of the 73rd MPW class and taking part in the weeklong, deep-dive into the photojournalism focus. It is truly an honor. Now he can bring back the skills he learned to local coverage.”