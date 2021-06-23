MARYVILLE, Mo. — Doc’s Diesel Repair celebrated its recent relocation to 27590 250th St. in Maryville with an open house on June 11.
Paul and Brenda Farnan started Doc’s Diesel Repair in February 2013. They traveled around farms in southwest Iowa, working out of a cargo trailer.
Brenda Farnan said that opening their own business was a dream come true for the couple.
In December 2014, they opened a shop in Maryville.
Paul Farnan has worked as a mechanic for more than 30 years since he was in high school. After graduation, he moved to Houston, to train in diesel mechanics at Universal Technical Institute in 1990.
Brenda Farnan mentioned that in May 2020, she and her husband re-hired Dakota Tiemann as a certified diesel mechanic.
Tiemann previously worked at Doc’s Diesel Repair while in high school. He left the business after graduation to receive training from Cummins Diesel School in Kansas City. Tiemann returned after completing his training.
Brenda Farnan noted, “(Tiemann) is an exceptional outstanding person/employee … It is outstanding to see someone of his age to take on such responsibility in a high demanding job.”
Doc’s Diesel Repair provides service to farmers, companies and fleets in the area, such as Nucor LMP Steel Inc., Consumer Oil Company and MFA.
The Farnans built their diesel repair shop to cater to truckers’ every need. If a truck breaks down, Doc’s Diesel Repair will be there to get it back on the road.
Brenda Farnan stated the shop provides a range of mechanical services for semis, such as inspections and overhauls. They also work on drivelines, suspension and brakes.
Throughout the years, Doc’s Diesel Repair acquired more and more customers. Soon, there was not enough room to meet the demand of their clients. Brenda Farnan recalled a time when the two-dock shop housed four trucks.
The Farnans purchased the land for the new building in April 2018 and began construction in September 2020. On April 1, Doc’s Diesel Repair officially relocated.