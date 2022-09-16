This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, presents Nicole Poppa with a sign designating Hearing Care Partners as the Chamber Ambassador Business of the Month. From left are Brenda Briggs, ambassador; Poppa, hearing specialist in training; Albrecht; Bailey Fergison, ambassador; and Nicole Grady with the chamber.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have selected Hearing Care Partners as its September Business of the Month.
According to a news release, the organization recognizes the importance of customer service and honors the businesses that serve and support the community with care and professionalism.
The award is presented to a business that does extremely well in community involvement, economic growth, customer service and professional relationships.
“Hearing Care Partners go out of their way to help their customers in any way they can,” Chamber employee Nicole Grady said in a statement. “They do their best to make sure customers have an easy and smooth experience each time.”
To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:
Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber
Provide superior customer service and/or products
Considered a successful and professional business by peers
Nominations are accepted at the chamber’s website by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com or at the nomination form accessible through a QR code posted at area businesses.