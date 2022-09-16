9-15 Chamber Ambassadors 1.jpg
Buy Now

Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, presents Nicole Poppa with a sign designating Hearing Care Partners as the Chamber Ambassador Business of the Month. From left are Brenda Briggs, ambassador; Poppa, hearing specialist in training; Albrecht; Bailey Fergison, ambassador; and Nicole Grady with the chamber.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have selected Hearing Care Partners as its September Business of the Month.

According to a news release, the organization recognizes the importance of customer service and honors the businesses that serve and support the community with care and professionalism.

Nicole Poppa
Buy Now

Nicole Poppa, hearing specialist in training, places a sign designating Hearing Care Partners as the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Business of the Month.
0
0
0
0
0