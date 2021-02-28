MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently announced the Rogers Pharmacy team as winner of its February Customer Service Award.
The pharmacy has faced difficulties — just as the rest of the world during the pandemic — with shifting circumstances and guidelines.
According to a news release, numerous customers have reached out … to let the chamber know about experiences receiving their COVID-19 vaccination from the Rogers Pharmacy team.
The team is credited as organized, accommodating to citizens that need curbside assistance, streamlined and incredibly clear regarding expectations of the second dose and the complicated health information that their patients need.
“During these trying times, our community has been comforted by the work of Rogers Pharmacy, and we appreciate every effort they have taken to ensure great customer service,” the release noted.
To nominate a service representative who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, visit www.maryvillechamber.com/nominations.