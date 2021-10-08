MARYVILLE, Mo. — For The Student Body — a business that depends on people gathering — social distancing and isolation caused by the pandemic felt particularly disheartening.
The business was labeled non-essential during the April 2020 COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, thus forcing owners Jim and Amy Goecken to shift their business strategy.
The Forum spoke with Jim Goecken last week.
Events that people typically order T-shirts for, such as family reunions and bachelor and bachelorette parties, are a source of revenue for the business. However, these gatherings were more often than not canceled in 2020.
Goecken told The Forum he and Amy struggled as they reminded themselves that they were not the source of their hardships.
“It was very trying for us,” he said.
Despite the shutdown, the couple remained levelheaded and found a way to continue their business.
The Goeckens saw the shutdown as an opportunity to expand their online presence through their website and social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Last summer, The Student Body created local business T-shirts for community purchase. Goecken said one of his employees spearheaded the idea as a way to draw in new business or more business for those who were especially hurt by the pandemic.
The Student Body is no stranger to local business branding. Goecken said he and his wife have worked and continue to work with Simply Posh Boutique, A&G Restaurant, Geist Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. and many more.
The pandemic also allowed The Student Body to focus on highlighting area schools. The business’s website provides options to purchase county team merchandise, such as Nodaway Valley Thunder and the North Nodaway Mustangs.
Goecken said he and his wife work with Northwest Missouri State University and local high schools in a manner that is proportionate to the size of each of their fan bases.
Located at 221 West Fourth Street in the heart of “TitleTown,” the bulk of the store’s merchandise is Maryville-related.
Goecken said he believes the location makes the store a great stop on Northwest game days because it is on the way to the university’s campus.
The location has been home to The Student Body for eight years of its 29-year existence.
Before the business took up residence on Fourth Street, the building had sat empty for years. Goecken said the building had a good structure and more space than their previous location; all it needed was some interior work.
“It gave us twice as much room than we had at the other place,” Goecken said.
The location has allowed The Student Body to work closely with Northwest.
Goecken said the business recently partnered with the university to create an official website for Northwest apparel. At https://nwbearcatnation.com/, fans can find new gear daily.
The start of the school year has also caused in-store sales to increase.
“It’s definitely on the upswing. It’s definitely getting better,” Goecken said, adding that the football season is bringing more people to Maryville.
The back-to-school season is always the store’s busiest time of the year, Goecken said. The business is currently selling and producing homecoming and school activities gear, such as student apparel for sports, clubs, band and The Maryville High School Spectrum choir.
The store also has started carrying a new Adidas line because Northwest and Maryville High School are affiliated with the brand.
Branded glassware, stickers and flags are also sold by the store.
Goecken said different times of the year bring different types of business.
“A lot of people know where we are and what we do,” he said. “(They) get shirts for different events.”
During the summer, the store produces items for summer camps, little league teams and family reunions.
Sales typically slow down from November to January, but they pick back up in February.
Despite a surge in positives, the business continues to feel the effects of the pandemic.
“There’s still huge gaps in the supply chain as far as us being able to get certain products in,” Goecken said, adding that he might have to look at six or seven websites as opposed to one or two to find a specific product.
However, this roadblock has not completely hindered the Goeckens. The store still continues to receive new merchandise.
“We’ve had stuff come in as recent as two weeks ago,” Goecken said.
The business is beginning to stock up on fall cold-weather items, such as sweatshirts and hoodies. Tie-dyed Bearcat and Spoofhound items as well as ladies cut T-shirts and heather green fashion fleecewear have also made their way into the store.
To see The Student Body’s selection, visit studentbodyonline.com.