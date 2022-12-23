Sears - Gesserts

Ryan and Amy Gessert, along with their two boys Max and Beckett, outside the Sears Hometown Store on Main Street. Ryan Gessert told The Forum that the store is closing due to its corporate office filing for bankruptcy.

 SUBMITTED BY AMY GESSERT

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to its parent company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early last week, the last Sears Hometown store in the region is set to close.

Sears Hometown owner Ryan Gessert told The Forum on Friday that this came as a total shock. The local store had been doing quite well and within the last few weeks received an updated look with new signage on the building. Just a month ago, a store in Minnesota closed and the Maryville store inherited its entire inventory.

