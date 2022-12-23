MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to its parent company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early last week, the last Sears Hometown store in the region is set to close.
Sears Hometown owner Ryan Gessert told The Forum on Friday that this came as a total shock. The local store had been doing quite well and within the last few weeks received an updated look with new signage on the building. Just a month ago, a store in Minnesota closed and the Maryville store inherited its entire inventory.
“We were not expecting this at all,” Gessert said. “... We were a little bit oblivious to all of it, because we were, for … almost 15 years we’ve been either the No. 1 store in the nation consecutively or in the top ten. We were never outside of it, so it’s not our fault whatsoever. It’s not northwest Missouri’s fault whatsoever, that’s for sure.”
Gessert explained that the store was the final one in the region after Sears Hometown stores closed in St. Joseph and Clarinda, so it drew shoppers from quite a distance. He said the store saw people from a radius of 45 miles on a daily basis and from a 60-mile range on a weekly basis.
Sears Hometown is a franchise-owned chain that is distinct from Sears department stores.
Gessert estimated his store sold between 1,600 and 2,100 appliances per year. That doesn’t include mattresses or the lawn care sectors of the business, in which the local store led Sears in sales in mattresses alone by more than double of store No. 2.
“It’s pretty wild how as long as you treat people the right way in this area, they are extremely loyal to you,” Gessert said. “It’s pretty awesome. I would not suggest anybody to open a business anywhere but here. … Maryville is incredible for all that.”
Gessert said the store has two full-time and five part-time employees who will now be looking for new jobs.
“None of my staff will have a hard time finding anything,” he said. “I’ve been extremely fortunate over the years in having great staff.”
Liquidation sale upcoming
Ringing while speaking to The Forum, Gessert motioned to the store phone saying it will be near constant once the store’s inventory starts getting marked down for liquidation. The store is scheduled for complete liquidation with progressive markdown prices over the next few weeks.
He said the appliances, mattresses and barbecue grills will likely go first, but when it gets to smaller items, they’ll even box them and sell them in bulk.
“I don’t know that end date yet,” he said. “Everything’s still tied up in bankruptcy court.”
The store has an abundance of tools, Gessert said, because the inventory it received from the Minnesota store had also included the inventory of three other stores.
“Everything in here will go,” he said. “... I have tools like mad and lawn and garden parts, that kind of stuff, I’ve got so many that I can’t fit them in here.”
Gessert told The Forum that he and his family are just so thankful to have had the support from this community that they’re not planning to leave town.
“We’re not planning to leave,” Gessert said. “I love Maryville.”
The store and the community at large helped provide a living which in turn helped his growing family.
Gessert said he has been able to create such wonderful relationships over the years.
“I don’t know how to express any more gratitude toward them,” he said. “I’m extremely thankful (for) ... all their business.”
Gessert has a few ideas kicking around, maybe a mom-and-pop appliance shop, but it depends on how his contract with Sears Hometown ends. He’s also planning to do more research on how feasible it is to get product, which has been a difficulty all stores have dealt with in the last few years.
Another option he brought up is selling marketing on an electronic sign at the road in front of the store that had recently been lowered to a very visible level.
“I’m leaning more toward doing an appliance repair business on my own, because that’s a need for us here as well in town,” he said.
Gessert explained that there are only two other appliance repair providers in town and they’ve got more work than they can handle at the moment, so that’s one possibility.
“We’re very thankful,” he reiterated, noting that because of this community’s business and backing his family was able to build a stable foundation that they aren’t planning to leave any time soon.