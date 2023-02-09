Sunrise Dispensary
Sunrise Dispensary began selling recreational marijuana on Friday.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The sale of recreational marijuana in the state of Missouri, including Maryville, began in earnest on Friday, three days ahead the previously announced date by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Initially, marijuana dispensaries across the state had planned for the date to sell the previously illegal substance recreationally being Feb. 6, but the statewide agency governing licensing gave an early green light to sell the green leafy substance and other THC products early.

