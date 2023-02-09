MARYVILLE, Mo. — The sale of recreational marijuana in the state of Missouri, including Maryville, began in earnest on Friday, three days ahead the previously announced date by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Initially, marijuana dispensaries across the state had planned for the date to sell the previously illegal substance recreationally being Feb. 6, but the statewide agency governing licensing gave an early green light to sell the green leafy substance and other THC products early.
“We are just thrilled, it’s going to be a very busy weekend,” said Angela Morelli, chief marketing officer for Sunrise Dispensary, on Friday.
Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since late 2020 after Missouri voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution in 2018. Sunrise Dispensary opened its doors in Maryville in early 2022 selling medical marijuana products.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 with 53 percent of the vote to allow adults over the age of 21 to purchase marijuana-related items and possess up to three ounces. Missouri is the 21st state to allow adult use marijuana.
“Everybody has been waiting for this,” Morelli said. “Now that it’s here, I think the stores are going to be crazy busy across the state.”
Locally, area residents can now purchase recreational marijuana at Sunrise Dispensary in Maryville. Although the ability to open several days early came as a surprise, the company was well prepared to hit the ground running to meet its customers’ wants and needs by having plenty of product available.
“We’ve been preparing for well over six weeks,” Morelli said. “The store is ready, the people are ready, the systems are ready. We had everything done up front to be able to pull the trigger and fortunately we have an incredible group of people that know what they’re doing.”
According to Morelli, Sunrise has a wide variety of marijuana-related consumable products to offer its customers.
“We purchase the very best products that we possibly can,” she said. “It’s important to provide our customers with the best quality cannabis that we can possibly offer them. That’s really important because it’s not like the old days when it wasn’t legal and you are buying it in some alley from some dude you don’t know. This is a whole different thing — the cleanest, most properly grown, the strains our customers want. We have really gone out of our way to explore every avenue and make sure that we offer the best products to our customers and at the very best price we can. ... We want to make sure that we are making this accessible to everyone who wants it or needs it.”
Purchasing from a licensed dispensary, Morelli said, should give consumers peace of mind.
“(The) black market exists still in this environment,” she said. “By purchasing from a licensed dispensary, especially one of ours where we are very particular in what we offer, that gives our customers a sense of security in that what they’re getting is exactly what they are purchasing and know that it is good.”
Medical marijuana users with an approved card should not notice a difference in service now that recreational is legal, according to Morelli, as Sunrise has been preparing for the influx of customers.
Morelli said that Sunrise Dispensary stores are divided to accommodate recreational and medical to not disrupt service.
“Lines are going to be long,” she said. “People are going to pile into dispensaries, not just ours, everybody’s, and we want to make sure we do that in an orderly fashion so everyone gets the best customer service that we can offer them.”
Across the state, 335 medical marijuana facilities were approved for recreational usage, including 207 dispensaries, 72 manufacturers and 56 cultivation facilities, according to DHSS.
According to Greenway Magazine, which is the Missouri Cannabis industry magazine, combined marijuana sales (medical and recreational) in the state from Friday through Sunday were over $12.6 million, with over $8.5 million coming from recreational adult-use alone.
In April, the city of Maryville will have a three percent additional sales tax on recreational marijuana sales, which is the maximum additional tax rate a municipality may enact as a part of Amendment 2.
Individuals may purchase up to 3 ounces of dried, processed marijuana or its equivalent in a single purchase, according to the DHSS website.
Missouri’s constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot use also called for the expungement of records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.
More than 5,200 past crimes had been wiped from Missourians’ records as of Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.