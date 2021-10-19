MARYVILLE, Mo. — After 25 years of operating across northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa, Nodaway Broadcasting’s owners Jim and Joyce Cronin plan to transfer ownership of 97.1 The ’Vill - KVVL-FM and KNIM Pickup Country 95.9 – 1580 AM to Regional Media, announced Fletcher Ford, Regional Media chief executive officer, in a news release.
Regional Media — a media, advertising and marketing company that owns radio stations in Iowa, Illinois, New Jersey and Hawaii — will acquire Nodaway Broadcasting’s stations Jan. 1, 2022, following the Cronins’ retirement at the end of 2021.
“We have known Fletcher for many years and have seen the way he operates Regional Media,” said Jim Cronin, Nodaway Broadcasting general manager, in a news release. “He gives back to the communities he and his team serves in a big way. Thankfully, we are in a position to select the next owners and know we could trust Fletcher and his team to not only take care of the stations but our community.”
Employees joining Regional Media’s Maryville team will include Darren Brown, Regional Media chief operating officer, and Robert Maschio, chief revenue officer.
“In my time in Maryville, I was blown away at the dedication of the team that supports the stations to the community,” Maschio said. “They are some of the most passionate people I have encountered throughout this process. Maryville is an amazing community and I simply can’t wait to work with the team.”
According to a news release, Regional Media plans to construct new broadcasting and recording studios at the Nodaway Broadcasting’s current location on South Main St. in Maryville. The company also plans to bring its knowledge of web development and digital advertising to the region.
“Selling the radio stations is, of course, bittersweet. We are ready to retire, but we have loved what we’ve done these last 25 years,” Joyce Cronin told The Forum. “Turning over our baby to Fletcher, a man Jim has known and trusted for over 10 years, is such a blessing. We know he and his partners will take care of our team, our clients and the community the way we want them to be taken care of. And we’re not going anywhere. We love Maryville.”