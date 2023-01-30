MARYVILLE, Mo. — In mid-2022, thanks in part to a fortunate, friendly chat and also a fond farewell, a couple local businessmen started the process of buying The Pub, located at 414 N. Main St.
As new owner of The Pub Doug Meyer tells it, during a brief farewell drink with former Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski, Jeff Zeller, former owner of The Pub, said Jasinski didn’t have to move to Springfield, he could just buy The Pub.
Meyer told The Forum that Jasinski deferred, suggesting that Meyer should buy The Pub. From that brief, lighthearted conversation, the businessmen came to terms, and as of Jan. 1, the bar officially changed hands.
Meyer, owner of Meyer Auto Center; Adam Marriott, owner of A&M Amusements, along with Meyer’s brother Brent, took over the bar, and they’re looking forward with some new plans and at least one really big idea.
While doing some historical research, Marriott told The Forum that he found that the place was first incorporated as The Pub in 1972. Prior to that, he and Meyer were unsure what had been in the building. The Maryville Daily Forum newspaper had at one time been located in the building with a press located in the basement, according Forum Business Manager Rita Piveral.
Looking forward, the owners are interested in keeping the feel of the bar, but they do have some plans for updates and adjustments. One thing the new owners did want to let people know is that they don’t plan to alter the appearance of the inside much because they think people enjoy the environment.
They are, however, planning to purchase several new large televisions to spread around the place, offering more locations for viewing sports or entertainment. Soon the bar will be able to play up to four different games. They’re also planning to purchase a few new seats to replace some of the older ones.
Marriott is bringing his entertainment business acumen to The Pub, Maryville’s only 21-and-older bar, with a new arcade game.
“I think it’s going to be pretty sweet,” he said. “It’s called Jet Pong. Basically it’s ‘gameified’ beer pong. So it’s going to fit in great.”
Marriott thinks the partnership has been a good fit and that he has enjoyed finding new ways to invest in the business and offer new fun things for those coming in for a good time.
“I probably have more to do with the expansion of what’s coming,” Marriott said. “We can’t guarantee too much, but there is going to be more entertainment, (and) there will for sure be a rooftop bar.”
Probably still a year-and-a-half from opening, the rooftop bar would be located on the back side of the building and offer a view looking west toward campus. Before they purchased the business, the back of the building had been rebuilt with concrete block, and the new owners plan to make the entire new space above an outdoor deck area for people to meet, enjoy drinks and share in each other’s company.
Marriott said they’re also starting to discuss plans for the large basement space, below what will be the patio bar, but didn’t really want to go into detail about it yet.
“We’ve got kind of a blank canvas down here for something,” Meyer said.
Marriott said all progress will depend on cash flow, so they’re just working on what they can do when they can do it.
Meyer said they’re making small changes like adding theme nights for each day of the week.
Mondays are Seltzer Night, offering deals on pitchers and seltzers. This day may change with different themes. They’re hosting a “Make it Maryville” event for local business owners to come out on Monday, Feb. 6.
Tuesdays are South of the Border Night with deals on beer or tequila made south of the border. They are also offering free chips and salsa, featuring 1775 Salsa, made in Maryville by Sgt. TJ Winters.
Meyer said he met him when Meyer Auto hosted the pop-up shops around Christmas.
“I bought the salsa, best salsa I’ve ever had, in Mexico, anywhere,” he said. “... He makes it fresh for us every Monday, we serve it on Tuesdays.”
Wednesdays are scheduled for Karaoke Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Thursdays the bar hosts Trivia Night. To help bolster local businesses, Marriott said The Pub offers gift cards to local businesses.
Fridays it’s Education Appreciation from 3 to 6 p.m. with specials for teachers, professors, school administrators and staff members.
On Saturdays, The Pub features Decades Night with Sound Machine offering ’80s at 8 p.m., ’90s at 9 p.m., and from 10 p.m. to close it’s the 2000s and beyond.
Another new addition is a monthly charity shot, the proceeds of which will go to a local nonprofit. January’s nonprofit is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County. The shot features amaretto, cream and melon liqueur which gives it a green coloration, like the BBBS logo. One dollar of each of those sales goes to the nonprofit.
Marriott said it was important to the new owners to be involved in the community, which could be kind of difficult. So Shots for a Cause came to life.
“It’s just another way for us to give back,” he said.
In order to keep with the continuity of service at the bar — also to help owners with other full-time jobs — newly promoted bar manager Quinten Rice, who had previously been assistant manager, stayed on to work with the new owners, bringing his working knowledge of how to run the business. Meyer joked that “he came with the place.”
Rice plans to graduate from Northwest Missouri State University in May, but then stick around to help run the bar and maybe volunteer with the local fire department.
“He’s the man,” said Meyer.
Recently promoted assistant manager Mackenzie Winstrom also will stay on staff along with the other bartenders.
Meyer and Marriott plan to continue to upgrade their new business and they’re using social media to let people know about the changes. Follow them there for more information.
For more information about 1775 Salsa, call or text 909-519-6036.